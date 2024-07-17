Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 90.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

CGDV opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $34.56.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

