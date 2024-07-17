Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,189 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,771,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 194.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,593,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,540,000 after buying an additional 1,712,133 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,368,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,375,000 after buying an additional 84,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,796,000 after acquiring an additional 69,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $2,585,300.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,395,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,687,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 983,601 shares of company stock valued at $33,217,310 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:CG opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.04. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

