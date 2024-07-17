Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 862.1% in the first quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $94.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.36. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $94.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0821 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

