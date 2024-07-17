Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average is $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $147.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

