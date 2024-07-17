Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,227 shares of company stock worth $8,676,973. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $248.14 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.11.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

