Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,614 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 31,136 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 429,536 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 107,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $146.67 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $147.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.22.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $211,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,078.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,146. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

