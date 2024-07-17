Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,488,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,991,000 after purchasing an additional 46,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $572,523,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,280,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 924,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,740,000 after acquiring an additional 392,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 716,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $429.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.31. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $285.02 and a 12 month high of $442.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

RACE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $461.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RACE

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.