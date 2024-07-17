Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.18% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $284,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Cosner Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPME opened at $99.76 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $99.76. The stock has a market cap of $382.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.76.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

