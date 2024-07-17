Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $1,490,492,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $459,245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 8,681.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,349,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $302,445,000 after buying an additional 3,311,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,646,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $600,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.44.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

