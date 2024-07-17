Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,281,000 after buying an additional 129,364 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,054,000 after buying an additional 517,116 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after buying an additional 16,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $553.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $534.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $431.38 and a one year high of $555.35.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.12. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.04 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $612.79.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

