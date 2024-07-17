Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,372,000 after buying an additional 11,257,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 18.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,150,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,119 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $301,738,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.4 %

Dollar General stock opened at $127.48 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $173.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DG shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.