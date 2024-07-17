Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 13,643 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,643 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.7% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 356,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,343,000 after purchasing an additional 36,890 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 98.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 64,433 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.07.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

