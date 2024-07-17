Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 14,230 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,230 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.39.

CSX stock opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.07. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

