Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,505 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 119.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 194.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 889.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $100.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 252.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $102.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.58.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $2,510,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,606,106.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,554 shares of company stock worth $33,414,310 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.