Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 19,551 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,551 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 19,203 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average is $78.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

