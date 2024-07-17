Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 2,736 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 640,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after buying an additional 70,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $663,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $97.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $98.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day moving average of $86.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

