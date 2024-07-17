Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 6,540 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 64.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after buying an additional 42,625 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,728,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7,344.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 114,572 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 443,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,333,000 after buying an additional 71,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 142,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,714. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $90.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.42.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.31%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

