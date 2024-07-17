Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 8,924 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,924 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $309,496,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,080 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,800,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,614,000 after purchasing an additional 693,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,887,000 after purchasing an additional 478,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACGL. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.87.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $97.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.51. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

