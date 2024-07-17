Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 9,331 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 46.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,331 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.20. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

