Todd M. Cello Sells 12,865 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TransUnion Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TRU opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.61. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $82.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.37%.

TRU has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $1,006,000. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 172,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,850,000 after buying an additional 46,826 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 460,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,621,000 after buying an additional 124,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 34,188 shares in the last quarter.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

