TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,974,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,072,000 after buying an additional 23,906 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,200,000 after buying an additional 198,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,983,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after buying an additional 130,563 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,279,000 after buying an additional 23,267 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.11.

TopBuild Stock Performance

TopBuild stock opened at $465.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $403.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.76. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $217.08 and a fifty-two week high of $467.76.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

