TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLD. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $439.11.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $465.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $403.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $217.08 and a twelve month high of $467.76.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In related news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total value of $219,526.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,983,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,451,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in TopBuild by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,200,000 after purchasing an additional 198,614 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 130,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 268.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after purchasing an additional 53,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

