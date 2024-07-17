TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price target on TPI Composites from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $11.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.96.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

