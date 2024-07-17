TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price target on TPI Composites from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.63.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TPI Composites
TPI Composites Price Performance
TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.
TPI Composites Company Profile
TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TPI Composites
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.