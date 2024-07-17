Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TMCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

TMCI stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $523.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.22. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $25.16.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 27.93%. Treace Medical Concepts’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deepti Jain acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Deepti Jain acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Mott acquired 36,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $161,192.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,027,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,558.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 593,902 shares of company stock worth $2,930,422. 24.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 143,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 3,441.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

