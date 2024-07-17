Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.32

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.32 and traded as high as C$4.93. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$4.91, with a volume of 557,277 shares traded.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on TCW

Trican Well Service Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of C$271.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.5199063 earnings per share for the current year.

Trican Well Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Trican Well Service

(Get Free Report)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.