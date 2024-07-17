Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.54

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.54 and last traded at $90.54, with a volume of 5246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $101.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $1,137,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,997,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Triumph Financial news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $1,137,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 351,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,997,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $401,267.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,337 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,962,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,382,000 after buying an additional 29,858 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 568,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,613,000 after buying an additional 17,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 23,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Featured Articles

