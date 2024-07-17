Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s current price.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TFC

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40. The company has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of -32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $42.60.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.