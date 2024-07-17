Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.20

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.20 and last traded at $55.97, with a volume of 187502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWST. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 4.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.60.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 798 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $29,629.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 345,188 shares in the company, valued at $12,816,830.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 910 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $33,788.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,397,803.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,570 shares of company stock worth $827,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 34.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 44,349 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 110,036 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,835,000 after purchasing an additional 99,511 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 131,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 67,320 shares in the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

