Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 675.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total value of $255,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,691.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total value of $255,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,691.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total value of $383,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,241 shares of company stock worth $12,495,890. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL stock opened at $528.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.16 and a 12-month high of $528.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.14.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target (up previously from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.27.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

