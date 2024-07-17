U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %
U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Bancorp
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Bancorp
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Impressive Rally: Eyeing Further Upside for This Financial Stock
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- High-Flying Stock Soars 50%: Time to Buy or Wait for a Dip?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Can This Top Insurance Stock Continue to Outperform the Market?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.