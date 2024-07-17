Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $74.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.25 billion, a PE ratio of 119.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

