Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $503.70 Average PT from Analysts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $502.61.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,484,000 after purchasing an additional 136,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,192,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,862,000 after purchasing an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 357,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $176,753,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $409.70 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.35.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

