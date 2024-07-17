Unilever (LON:ULVR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4,471.00

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,471 ($57.98) and last traded at GBX 4,466.80 ($57.93), with a volume of 30969506 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,424.25 ($57.38).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,960 ($64.32) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($47.98) to GBX 4,000 ($51.87) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($59.66) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, April 8th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Unilever
Unilever Trading Down 0.1 %
Unilever Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a GBX 36.74 ($0.48) dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.47. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,743.12%.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
