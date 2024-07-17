UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $640.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $597.00 to $640.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s previous close.

UNH has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.78.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 6.5 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $548.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

