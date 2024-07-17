Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Hits New 1-Year High at $228.02

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $228.02 and last traded at $228.02, with a volume of 3859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.37.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Display

Universal Display Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.64 and its 200 day moving average is $179.24.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,337.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Display

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Universal Display by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 0.7% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Universal Display by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.