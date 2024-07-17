Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,303,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

NASDAQ URBN opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.35. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $48.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Urban Outfitters

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 26,563.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.