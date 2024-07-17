Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Lowered to Neutral at Pickering Energy Partners

Pickering Energy Partners cut shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Get Valaris alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VAL. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valaris to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Valaris

Valaris Stock Down 0.1 %

Valaris stock opened at $79.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Valaris has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $80.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Valaris had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Valaris will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valaris

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Valaris by 1.0% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 5.4% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valaris by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Valaris by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valaris

(Get Free Report)

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.