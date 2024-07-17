Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VALE. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vale by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,406,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,141,000 after buying an additional 49,894 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Vale by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 187,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 28,572 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Vale by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 283,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 91,897 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Price Performance

VALE opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.96. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

