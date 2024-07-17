Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $206.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $209.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.14.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

