Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $176.80

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $176.80 and last traded at $176.71, with a volume of 57925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.82.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

