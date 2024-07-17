Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,338,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,580 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $163,910,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,590,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,339.3% during the 4th quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,612,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $81.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2887 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

