Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Sets New 12-Month High at $229.65

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $229.65 and last traded at $229.65, with a volume of 666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VB. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after buying an additional 5,463,111 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,341,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,705,000 after purchasing an additional 645,835 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,800,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,196,000 after purchasing an additional 346,493 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

