Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Trading Down 28.8%

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST – Get Free Report) shares were down 28.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 40,195,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 36,300,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

Vast Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 540.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.24.

Vast Resources Company Profile

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, zinc, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

