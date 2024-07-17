Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Evercore ISI

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VTR. Scotiabank upped their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.92.

Ventas Stock Up 0.9 %

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.70. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

