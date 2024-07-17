Ventum Cap Mkts Upgrades Capreit (TSE:CAR) to “Hold”

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a 1 year low of C$20.71 and a 1 year high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.46. The business had revenue of C$275.82 million during the quarter.

