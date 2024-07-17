Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $279.77

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $279.77 and last traded at $279.42, with a volume of 68166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.21.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,237 shares of company stock worth $572,739. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

