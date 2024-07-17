Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) was up 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.81 and last traded at $21.81. Approximately 111,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 817,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on VRNA. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Verona Pharma Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a current ratio of 18.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Equities analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Verona Pharma

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 36,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $71,046.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,621,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $23,981,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,377,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,390,000 after buying an additional 527,781 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 35.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,139,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after buying an additional 299,299 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth about $4,566,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 45.1% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 817,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after acquiring an additional 254,009 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Articles

