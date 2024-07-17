Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 196 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,039,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,030,000 after purchasing an additional 90,811 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,392,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,879,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,445,000 after acquiring an additional 188,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,370,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,095,000 after buying an additional 41,003 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $171.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.45 and its 200 day moving average is $162.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $171.71. The firm has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

