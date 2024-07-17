Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 762 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII stock opened at $267.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.11 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.