Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,826 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,699,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 789.6% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 778,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after acquiring an additional 691,027 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,168,000. Finally, Veery Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

